Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsiX1 vs CLS

BMW iX1 vs Mercedes-Benz CLS

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
300d
₹86.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
ElectricOM654
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63399,49,762
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00086,39,399
RTO
29,00010,90,666
Insurance
2,85,1332,19,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5562,13,859

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars