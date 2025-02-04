In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs C-Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix1
|C-coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 66.9 Lakhs
|₹ 80.17 Lakhs
|Range
|417 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9.2 to 10.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|66.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6.3 hours
|-