Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsiX1 vs C-Class 2022

BMW iX1 vs Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Filters
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C-Class 2022
Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022
C 200
₹55.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Electric9G TRONIC
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds7.3 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm440 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp197 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD-
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63362,95,936
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00055,00,000
RTO
29,0005,79,000
Insurance
2,85,1332,16,436
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,35,324

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars