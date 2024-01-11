Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsiX1 vs C-Class

BMW iX1 vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 200 Progressive
₹50.01 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
ElectricM264 Turbo with EQ Boost
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds7.7
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm300 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp201 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63357,54,903
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00050,01,000
RTO
29,0005,29,100
Insurance
2,85,1332,24,303
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,23,695

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    BMW plans to launch 19 products, including cars and motorcycles in India in CY2024.
    BMW India races to another record year: Breaking down the key numbers
    11 Jan 2024
    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    A look at the front of the 2024 Hyundai Creta. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/ Deepak Binwal)
    2024 Hyundai Creta facelift spotted at dealership ahead of official launch
    11 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta is all set to hit the Indian market on 16th January 2024, which will intensify the rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment, where other models like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N are among the strong players.
    2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     