In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Price starts at Rs 83.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. AMG GLC43 Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less