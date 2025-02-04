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BMW iX1 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs AMG GLA35 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ix1 Amg gla35
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 66.9 Lakhs₹ 63.5 Lakhs
Range417 km/charge-
Mileage-13.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity66.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6.3 hours-

Filters
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG GLA35
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
4MATIC
₹63.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW iX1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Rear Wiper
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Specification
Engine Type
Electric2.0L
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Driving Range
417 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds5.1 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm400 Nm @ 3000-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp302 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp, 494 Nm-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
126+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.7 inch-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneBlack with Contrast Red Stitching, optional Light Aluminium Trim
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63371,01,589
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00063,50,000
RTO
29,0006,45,330
Insurance
2,85,1331,05,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,52,640
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looksRelatively spacious cabin

Cons

ExpensiveMisses on V6 engine

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