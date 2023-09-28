In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs 57.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.39 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less