In 2024 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs 98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 14.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less