BMW iX1 vs Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹45.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Electric1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds8.3
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm 270 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63352,50,078
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00045,80,000
RTO
29,0004,87,000
Insurance
2,85,1331,82,578
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,12,844

