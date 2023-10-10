Saved Articles

BMW iX1 vs Lexus ES

In 2023, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Lexus ES, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
ES
Lexus ES
300h Exquisite
₹56.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Electric2.5L A25A-FXS I4
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp118 bhp @ 88 rpm, 202 Nm
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63364,99,523
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00056,55,000
RTO
29,0005,94,500
Insurance
2,85,1332,49,523
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,39,700

