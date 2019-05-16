Saved Articles

BMW iX1 vs Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, ...Read More

iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]
Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]
2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol
₹79.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Electric2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63390,78,810
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00079,87,000
RTO
29,0008,05,200
Insurance
2,85,1332,43,605
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,94,225

