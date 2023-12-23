Saved Articles

BMW iX1 vs Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
S
₹64.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Electric2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds8.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63374,39,329
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00064,12,000
RTO
29,0008,07,841
Insurance
2,85,1332,18,988
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,59,900

