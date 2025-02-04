In 2026, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix1
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 66.9 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|417 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|66.4 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6.3 hours
|-