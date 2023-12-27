In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs 65.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Discovery Sport: 1999 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less