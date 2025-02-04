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BMW iX1 vs Land Rover Discovery Sport

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs Discovery Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ix1 Discovery sport
BrandBMWLand Rover
Price₹ 66.9 Lakhs₹ 67.9 Lakhs
Range417 km/charge-
Mileage-6.9 kmpl
Battery Capacity66.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1997 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6.3 hours-

Filters
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
SE R-Dynamic Diesel
₹67.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW iX1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Headlight
Upholstery Details
Seat Headrest
Left Side View
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
Electric2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4(Mild Hybrid)
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Driving Range
417 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds8.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp, 494 Nm-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Dual Zone
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips (Electronic)
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofFixed
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
1212
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.7 inch10 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63379,61,542
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00067,90,000
RTO
29,0008,77,750
Insurance
2,85,1332,93,292
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,71,124

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