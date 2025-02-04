In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Land Rover Discovery, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix1
|Discovery
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 66.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Range
|417 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|66.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6.3 hours
|-