In 2026, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Land Rover Defender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport, Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs Defender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix1
|Defender
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 66.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|417 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|66.4 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6.3 hours
|-