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BMW iX1 vs Land Rover Defender

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Land Rover Defender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport, Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs Defender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ix1 Defender
BrandBMWLand Rover
Price₹ 66.9 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Cr
Range417 km/charge-
Battery Capacity66.4 kWh-
Charging Time6.3 hours-

Filters
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW iX1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
Electric2.0L Turbocharged I4
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Driving Range
417 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp, 494 Nm-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing-
One Touch - Up
All-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
12-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
10.7 inch-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,6331,18,53,523
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,0001,07,00,000
RTO
29,00011,24,000
Insurance
2,85,13329,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5562,54,778

Defender Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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