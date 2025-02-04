In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Jeep Wrangler, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs Wrangler Comparison