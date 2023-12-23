Saved Articles

BMW iX1 vs Jeep Wrangler

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Jeep Wrangler, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹53.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Electric2.0T GME T4 DI TC
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp268 bhp @ 5150 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63363,40,125
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00055,15,000
RTO
29,0005,80,500
Insurance
2,85,1332,44,125
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,36,274

