In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix1
|Grand cherokee
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 66.9 Lakhs
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|Range
|417 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|7.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|66.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6.3 hours
|-