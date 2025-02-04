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BMW iX1 vs Jaguar XF

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and Jaguar XF, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs XF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ix1 Xf
BrandBMWJaguar
Price₹ 66.9 Lakhs₹ 55.66 Lakhs
Range417 km/charge-
Mileage-13.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity66.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1997 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6.3 hours-

Filters
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XF
Jaguar XF
2.0 Prestige Petrol
₹55.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW iX1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Rear Left View
Rear View
Upholstery Details
Infotainment System Main Menu
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
Electric-
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Driving Range
417 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp, 494 Nm-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsIndividual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsVents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable1 Din
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
126+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.7 inch-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63363,22,739
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00055,67,000
RTO
29,0005,62,908
Insurance
2,85,1331,92,331
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,35,900

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