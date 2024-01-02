In 2024, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2024, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport, Hyundai Ioniq 5 Price starts at 44.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RWD. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Ioniq 5 gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less