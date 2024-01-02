Saved Articles

BMW iX1 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5

In 2024, when choosing between the BMW iX1 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5
RWD
₹44.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Electric-
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds5.2 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp215 bhp 350 Nm
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63347,28,989
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00044,95,000
RTO
29,00033,000
Insurance
2,85,1332,00,489
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,01,644

