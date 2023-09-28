Saved Articles

BMW iX1 vs BMW Z4

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and BMW Z4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z4
BMW Z4
M 40i
₹89.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
ElectricB58 Turbocharged I6
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds4.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp335 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraOptional
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,6331,01,97,085
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00089,30,000
RTO
29,0008,93,000
Insurance
2,85,1333,73,585
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5562,19,175

