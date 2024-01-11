Saved Articles

BMW iX1 vs BMW X5

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and BMW X5, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X5
BMW X5
xDrive40i xLine
₹93.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
ElectricB58 Turbochaged I6
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds5.4 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm520 Nm @ 1850 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp375 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp12 bhp 200 Nm
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,6331,07,77,054
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00093,90,000
RTO
29,0009,93,000
Insurance
2,85,1333,93,554
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5562,31,640

