BMW iX1 vs BMW X4

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and BMW X4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X4
BMW X4
xDrive M40i
₹96.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
ElectricB48 Turbocharged I4
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds4.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,6331,10,38,923
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00096,20,000
RTO
29,00010,16,000
Insurance
2,85,1334,02,423
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5562,37,269

