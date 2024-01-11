In 2024 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and BMW X4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and BMW X4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and BMW X4 Price starts at Rs 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less