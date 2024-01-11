Saved Articles

BMW iX1 vs BMW X3 M40i

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and BMW X3 M40i, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X3 M40i
BMW X3 M40i
xDrive
₹86.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
ElectricB58 Turbocharged I6
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds4.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm500 Nm @ 1900 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp355 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63399,34,518
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00086,50,000
RTO
29,0009,19,000
Insurance
2,85,1333,65,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5562,13,531

      News

