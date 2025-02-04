In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and BMW X3 M, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs X3 M Comparison