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BMW iX1 vs BMW X3

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and BMW X3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs. 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX1 vs X3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ix1 X3
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 66.9 Lakhs₹ 72.5 Lakhs
Range417 km/charge-
Mileage-13.38-17.86 kmpl
Battery Capacity66.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6.3 hours-

Filters
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
X3
BMW X3
xDrive20 M Sport
₹72.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW iX1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamps
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Seat Headrest
Configuration Selector Knob
Side Mirror Glass
Door Controls
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
Electric-
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Driving Range
417 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds7.8 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm310 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp188 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp, 494 Nm-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8No
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
12-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.7 inch12.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63380,14,853
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00072,50,000
RTO
29,0007,35,330
Insurance
2,85,13329,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5561,72,270

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