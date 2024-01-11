In 2024 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and BMW X1, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and BMW X1, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX1 Price starts at Rs 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport and BMW X1 Price starts at Rs 45.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i xLine. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less