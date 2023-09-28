Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsiX1 vs M2 [2019-2022]

BMW iX1 vs BMW M2 [2019-2022]

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW iX1 and BMW M2 [2019-2022], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
M2 [2019-2022]
BMW M2 [2019-2022]
Competition
₹83.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
ElectricS55 Twin-Turbocharged I6
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds4.2
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
494 Nm550 Nm @ 2350 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
308.43bhp405 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
313 bhp-
Charging Time
6.3 hours-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
70,04,63396,61,830
Ex-Showroom Price
66,90,00085,00,000
RTO
29,0008,56,330
Insurance
2,85,1333,05,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,50,5562,07,670

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars