In 2026, when choosing between the BMW iX and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|575-635 km/charge
|948
|Battery Capacity
|76.6 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)
|-