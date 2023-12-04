In 2023, when choosing between the BMW iX and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the BMW iX and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at 1.16 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40, Porsche Taycan Price starts at 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Rwd. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 79.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less