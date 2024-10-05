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BMW iX vs Porsche Panamera

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs Panamera Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ix Panamera
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 1.21 Cr₹ 1.7 Cr
Range575-635 km/charge-
Mileage-20 kmpl
Battery Capacity76.6 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2894 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)-

Filters
iX
BMW iX
xDrive 40
₹1.21 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW iX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Knob Selector
Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
ElectricV6 Biturbo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
76.6 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds5.6 seconds
Driving Range
575 km-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
322 bhp, 630 Nm-
Charging Time
7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
200 Kmph270 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R21265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-linkAluminium multi-link
Front Suspension
Double wishboneAluminium double wishbone
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R21295 / 40 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
500 litres495 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Ground Clearance
906 mm-
Length
4953 mm5049 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm2950 mm
Height
1695 mm1423 mm
Width
1967 mm1937 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Body Coloured-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
NoMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
No2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoOptional
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
186+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch12.3 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesOptional
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
YesOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Ride Height Adjustment
OptionalYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split50:50 split
Interior Colours
Interior design Suite Leather CastaneaBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,90,2761,93,98,248
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,00,0001,69,62,000
RTO
9,73017,50,200
Insurance
3,80,0466,85,548
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,4644,16,944
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Big battery for enhanced rangeSpacious cabinSuperb styling - inside and out

Cons

Expensive

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Latest Car & Bike News

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  News

Latest Videos

Vikram Pawah, President at BMW Group India, poses next to a BMW iX electric SUV, which was launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 crore (ex-showroom).
Will define what EVs should be like with BMW iX: Vikram Pawah
13 Dec 2021
German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
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Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
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18 Sept 2021
BMW showcased how the iX M60 change its exterior colour from a simple shade of dark grey to white with just the click of a button.
Watch how BMW iX M60 changes its exterior colour with click of a button
6 Jan 2022
Porsche Panamera has been one of the best-selling models for the company ever since it was first introduced back in 2009.
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