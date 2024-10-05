In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs Panamera Comparison