In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Range
|575-635 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|76.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)
|-