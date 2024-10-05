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BMW iX vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ix Cayenne coupe
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 1.21 Cr₹ 1.49 Cr
Range575-635 km/charge-
Mileage-8 kmpl
Battery Capacity76.6 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)-

Filters
iX
BMW iX
xDrive 40
₹1.21 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.49 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW iX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
Electric3.0 L Turbocharged V6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
76.6 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds-
Driving Range
575 km-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
322 bhp, 630 Nm-
Charging Time
7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
200 Kmph-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R21275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-linkMulti-link Suspension With Air Springs
Front Suspension
Double wishboneMulti-link Suspension With Air Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R21305 / 40 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
500 litres625 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Ground Clearance
906 mm-
Length
4953 mm4930 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm2895 mm
Height
1695 mm1678 mm
Width
1967 mm1983 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
Body Coloured-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofFixed
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Scuff Plates
NoMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
186+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
YesOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesOptional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
OptionalYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneBlack, Slate Grey
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitYes
Interior Colours
Interior design Suite Leather CastaneaBlack, Slate Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialInclined
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,90,2761,70,04,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,00,0001,48,60,000
RTO
9,73015,40,000
Insurance
3,80,0466,04,490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,4643,65,503
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Big battery for enhanced rangeSpacious cabinSuperb styling - inside and out

Cons

Expensive

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  News

Latest Videos

Vikram Pawah, President at BMW Group India, poses next to a BMW iX electric SUV, which was launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 crore (ex-showroom).
Will define what EVs should be like with BMW iX: Vikram Pawah
13 Dec 2021
German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
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BMW showcased how the iX M60 change its exterior colour from a simple shade of dark grey to white with just the click of a button.
Watch how BMW iX M60 changes its exterior colour with click of a button
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