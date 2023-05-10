In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs 718 Comparison