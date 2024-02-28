In 2024 when choosing among the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kwh. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. iX vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ix Gls [2020-2024] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.16 Cr ₹ 1.05 Cr Range 372-425 km/charge - Mileage - 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 76.6 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2925 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 90 Hrs -