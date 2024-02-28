Saved Articles

BMW iX vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

iX vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ix Gls [2020-2024]
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.16 Cr₹ 1.05 Cr
Range372-425 km/charge-
Mileage-10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity76.6 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2925 cc
TransmissionAutomaticAutomatic
Charging Time90 Hrs-
iX
BMW iX
xDrive 40
₹1.16 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
200 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
ElectricOM656 Turbocharged I6
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
326 bhp 630 Nm-
Drivertrain
AWD-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
76.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
90 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Other
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electric-AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/Button Start
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
12
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,22,5891,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,90,0001,08,90,000
RTO
58,00014,15,250
Insurance
4,74,0894,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,60,5612,74,200
Expert Rating
-

