Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

BMW iX vs Mercedes-Benz EQS

In 2024, when choosing between the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
iX
BMW iX
xDrive 40
₹1.16 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS
580 4MATIC
₹1.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
200 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds4.3 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
ElectricTwo permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Motor Performance
326 bhp 630 Nm516 bhp 855 Nm
Drivertrain
AWD-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
76.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Battery Charging
90 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Other
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electric-AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/Button Start
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,22,5891,61,83,368
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,90,0001,55,00,000
RTO
58,00058,000
Insurance
4,74,0896,24,868
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,60,5613,47,843

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    File photo of the BMW logo. Image has been used for representational purpose.
    BMW India accelerates product offensive, plans 19 new launches in 2024
    11 Jan 2024
    BMW iX currently offers a 372-kilometre range, which can be extended to nearly 1,000 kilometres with new battery technology.
    Future BMW iX electric SUV may promise a nearly 1,000 km range, to get 3X boost
    4 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    The BMW iX2 electric crossover is based on the new X2 and it is positioned above the iX1 in the automaker's line-up.
    BMW iX2 electric crossover breaks cover ahead of nearing debut, promises 449 km range
    11 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
    Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
    17 Oct 2022
    Mercedes EQS 580 now claims to be the longest-range EV in India.
    Mercedes EQS 580: First Drive Review
    7 Oct 2022
    Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is the most powerful electric car in India as well as the most expensive one among the luxury brands.
    Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV review: Worth the price tag?
    29 Sept 2022
    Tesla has announced its India launch soon after its CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in the United States. Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury carmaker with several EVs on offer, reflects on its EV strategy in the upcoming scenario.
    Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’s EV plans?
    23 Jun 2023
    View all
     