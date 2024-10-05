In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs CLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix
|Cls
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|₹ 86.39 Lakhs
|Range
|575-635 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|76.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)
|-