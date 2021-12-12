|Top Speed
|200 Kmph
|250
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.1 seconds
|5.3
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|Electric
|M256 Turbocharged I6 with EQ Boost
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|326 bhp 630 Nm
|-
|Drivertrain
|AWD
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Battery
|76.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Battery Charging
|90 Hrs @ 220 Volt
|-
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Other
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electric-All
|Electronic - All
|Parking Assist
|Automatic Parking
|360 Camera
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|On-Road Price
|₹1,21,22,589
|₹1,75,58,331
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,15,90,000
|₹1,53,46,000
|RTO
|₹58,000
|₹15,88,600
|Insurance
|₹4,74,089
|₹6,23,231
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,60,561
|₹3,77,397