In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix
|Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|₹ 83.1 Lakhs
|Range
|575-635 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|76.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)
|-