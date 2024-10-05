In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|575-635 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|11.48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|76.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)
|-