In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs. 99.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs AMG C 43 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix
|Amg c 43
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|₹ 99.4 Lakhs
|Range
|575-635 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|10 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|76.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)
|-