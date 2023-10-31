In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|BMW
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Range
|575-635 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|76.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)
|-