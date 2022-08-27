In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Maserati Levante, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs Levante Comparison