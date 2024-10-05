In 2026, when choosing between the BMW iX and Land Rover Range Rover Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40, Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs Range Rover Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix
|Range rover sport
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|Range
|575-635 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|76.6 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)
|-