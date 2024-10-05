In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Range
|575-635 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|76.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)
|-