In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix
|Grand cherokee
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|Range
|575-635 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|7.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|76.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)
|-