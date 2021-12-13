HT Auto

BMW iX vs BMW Z4

iX
BMW iX
xDrive 40
₹1.16 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Z4
BMW Z4
M 40i
₹89.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
200 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds4.5
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
ElectricB58 Turbocharged I6
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
326 bhp 630 Nm-
Drivertrain
AWD-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
76.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
90 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Other
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electric-AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingOptional
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/Button Start
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,22,5891,01,97,085
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,90,00089,30,000
RTO
58,0008,93,000
Insurance
4,74,0893,73,585
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,60,5612,19,175
