In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and BMW M4 Competition, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs M4 Competition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix
|M4 competition
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|Range
|575-635 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|76.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)
|-