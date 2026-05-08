In 2026 when choosing among the BMW iX and BMW M2 [2018-2022], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40 and BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs M2 [2018-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ix
|M2 [2018-2022]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|₹ 83.4 Lakhs
|Range
|575-635 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|11.11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|76.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)
|-