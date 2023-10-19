Saved Articles

BMW i7 vs Porsche Taycan

In 2023, when choosing between the BMW i7 and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

i7
BMW i7
xDrive60
₹1.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
Rwd
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Engine Type
ElectricPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
625 Km302 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds5.4 seconds
Battery
101.7 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan79.2 kWh, Lithium Ion, 800 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp 745 Nm326 bhp 345 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
240 kmph230 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,37,6171,59,64,730
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,00,0001,50,00,000
RTO
58,00054,000
Insurance
7,79,1179,10,230
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,1343,43,144

    Latest News

    The BMW i7 M70 xDrive made its global debut earlier this year and arrives as the most powerful electric offering from the automaker to date
    BMW i7 M70 xDrive electric luxury sedan launched at 2.50 crore, will rival Mercedes-AMG EQS
    19 Oct 2023
    The BMW Personal Pilot L3 works with the help of a host of sensors and cameras and the hardware makes the 7 Series' kidney-shaped grille more cluttered.
    BMW 7 Series to get Level 3 autonomous driving technology in 2024. Will it come to India?
    12 Nov 2023
    The electric Porsche's journey along the Xinjiang-Tibet route features desolate regions with extreme weather and road conditions.
    Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo sets world record for greatest altitude change by an electric car
    18 Sept 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
    Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
    12 Nov 2021
    BMW has taken the covers off the new i7 electric sedan which will take on Mercedes EQS in the ultra luxury electric sedan segment.
    BMW i7 electric sedan: Luxury on wheels
    20 Apr 2022
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
    BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
    12 Oct 2022
    Porsche has released a video showing the all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo being pushed to its limits in extreme climate conditions.
    Watch: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV pushed to the limits on sand and snow
    10 Jun 2021
