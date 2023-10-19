In 2023, when choosing between the BMW i7 and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the BMW i7 and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at 1.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive60, Porsche Taycan Price starts at 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Rwd. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 79.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less