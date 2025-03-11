In 2026, when choosing between the BMW i7 and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i7 vs Macan EV Comparison