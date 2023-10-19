Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Carsi7 vs Cayenne Coupe

BMW i7 vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
i7
BMW i7
xDrive60
₹1.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Electric-
Engine Type
Electric3.0 L Turbocharged V6
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
625 Km806.25
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds-
Battery
101.7 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp 745 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
240 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
13
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,37,6171,54,07,587
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,00,0001,34,57,000
RTO
58,00013,99,700
Insurance
7,79,1175,50,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,1343,31,169

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The BMW i7 M70 xDrive made its global debut earlier this year and arrives as the most powerful electric offering from the automaker to date
    BMW i7 M70 xDrive electric luxury sedan launched at 2.50 crore, will rival Mercedes-AMG EQS
    19 Oct 2023
    The BMW Personal Pilot L3 works with the help of a host of sensors and cameras and the hardware makes the 7 Series' kidney-shaped grille more cluttered.
    BMW 7 Series to get Level 3 autonomous driving technology in 2024. Will it come to India?
    12 Nov 2023
    The updated BMW M4 Competition Coupe is expected to enter into production in March 2024. (Representational image)
    New BMW M4 Competition Coupe to get more power, a bigger grille. When will it come to India?
    15 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe was sold at a secret auction held by Sotheby's in Germany for a jaw-dropping <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,105 crore.
    Watch world's most valuable car, Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, in action
    21 May 2022
    BMW has taken the covers off the new i7 electric sedan which will take on Mercedes EQS in the ultra luxury electric sedan segment.
    BMW i7 electric sedan: Luxury on wheels
    20 Apr 2022
    Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
    BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
    12 Oct 2022
    2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV have been unveiled.
    2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV: First Look
    1 Feb 2022
    View all
     