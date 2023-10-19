In 2024 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BMW i7 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW i7 Price starts at Rs 1.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive60 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs 1.35 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 10.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less